V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $115,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

CRVL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.77. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $105.81 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CorVel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.