v.systems (VSYS) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $31.69 million and $1.53 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,468,964,300 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,355,836 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

