VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 615 at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 615 ($8.07) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.98. The company has a market capitalization of £316.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 545 ($7.15).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

