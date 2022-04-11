Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 1,999 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FDX stock opened at $201.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

