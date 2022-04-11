Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

