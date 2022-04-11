Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $28.55 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

