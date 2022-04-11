Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

