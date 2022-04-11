Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

Mastercard stock opened at $352.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $344.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

