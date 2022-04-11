VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 227,583 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $18.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,811,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

