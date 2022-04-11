Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 16,691,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,953,135. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

