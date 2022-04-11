Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.92. 340,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,247. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

