VAULT 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,212.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002892 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $646,536.88 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 558,469 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.