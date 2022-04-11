Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Shares of Vaxxinity stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. Vaxxinity has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

