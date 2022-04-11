Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 20,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VEEV opened at $196.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

