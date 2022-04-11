Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Tops $518.04 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $518.04 million and $11.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002117 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003958 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,286,125,441 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

