VeriDocGlobal Price Reaches $0.0004 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $203,593.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00292491 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006027 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $710.79 or 0.01792221 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 138% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,363,256,082 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

