Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

