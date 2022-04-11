Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.57

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 750444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 99,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

