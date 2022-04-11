Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $1.02 on Monday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

