Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €13.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) received a €13.10 ($14.40) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.93) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.62) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.80 ($14.07) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of VIV traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €11.67 ($12.82). 2,265,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.69. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($18.52) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($27.33).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

