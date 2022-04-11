Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Raised to €13.10 at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 43,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.