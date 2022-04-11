Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

