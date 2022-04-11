VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 527,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -37.43. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

