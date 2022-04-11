VNX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $727.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $727.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNX has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

