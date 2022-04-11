Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Cut to €30.50

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($35.16) to €30.50 ($33.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

