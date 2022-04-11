Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($142.86) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($246.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €3.24 ($3.56) during trading on Monday, hitting €153.04 ($168.18). The stock had a trading volume of 931,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12 month high of €249.70 ($274.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €178.49.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

