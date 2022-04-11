Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

