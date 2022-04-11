Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.09.
VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VOYA opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
