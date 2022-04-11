W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to post $3.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $518.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.96. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $527.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

