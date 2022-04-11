W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,251,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.66. 177,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $527.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.