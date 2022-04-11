W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of W.W. Grainger worth $87,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.90 and a 200-day moving average of $480.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

