Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.00 ($31.87).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €19.19 ($21.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.41. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($33.96).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

