WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

WKME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96. WalkMe has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

