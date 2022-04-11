Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,225,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 699,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,026 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,762,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 328,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.