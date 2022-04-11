Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.74

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Danske downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.