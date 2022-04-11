Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Cut to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.86.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$182.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.62. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$142.72 and a 1-year high of C$183.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$165.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.