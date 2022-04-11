Watsco Inc (WSO.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 on April 29th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

NYSE:WSO.B remained flat at $$301.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

