WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.98. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $170.44 and a 1-year high of $289.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 30.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 141.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

