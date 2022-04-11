WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 stock opened at $186.88 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $289.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. WD-40’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

