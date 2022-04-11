Wedbush Comments on Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.70 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 70,500 shares of company stock worth $742,976 in the last 90 days. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

