Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatronics (DYNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

4/3/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

3/26/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

3/18/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Dynatronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/15/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

2/14/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics Co. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

