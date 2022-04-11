Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average of $231.94. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.