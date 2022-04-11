Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $206.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.94. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.