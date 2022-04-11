Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.90

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.90 and last traded at C$33.87, with a volume of 175502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

