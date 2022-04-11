Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $172.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.88.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.