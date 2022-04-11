Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lowered to Sell at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.88.

WHR opened at $172.08 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

