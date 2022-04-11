Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.02 million and $51,019.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $226.95 or 0.00572991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.44 or 0.07489562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.08 or 0.99948180 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

