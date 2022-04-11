WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $353.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

