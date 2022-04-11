Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE:WLL traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,202. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

