Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.88.

WLL opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,493,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

