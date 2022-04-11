Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
WVVI opened at $9.34 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
